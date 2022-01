FILE PHOTO: A logo of DBS is pictured outside an office in Singapore January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A logo of DBS is pictured outside an office in Singapore January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

January 27, 2022

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Singapore’s DBS Group will announce on Friday it is to buy Citigroup’s consumer finance business in Taiwan, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

DBS and Citi declined to comment.

(Reporting by Emily Chan and Jennifer Yang; writing by Ben Blanchard; editing by Jason Neely)