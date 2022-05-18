David Stryzewski, CEO of Sound Planning Group, discusses Musk’s hold on Twitter deal

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 6:45 AM PT – Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Elon Musk is asking the SEC to look into the number of fake accounts on Twitter. According to reports, Musk requested the agency resolve his dispute with Twitter executives over the number of bots and fake accounts. The Teslas CEO also launched an informal poll among Twitter users asking if they believe the company’s claim that 95 percent of its accounts are human.

This came after Musk put his acquisition of Twitter on hold over the dispute about the number of fake accounts. He has since suggested he may buy Twitter for less than the originally reported $44 billion, adding at least 20 percent of Twitter accounts are inauthentic.

David Stryzewski, CEO of Sound Planning Group, joined OAN’s Alicia Summers to explains what this all means.