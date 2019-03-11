Date for U.S.-China trade summit not set: White House



White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Acting Director Russell Vought speak with reporters during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Acting Director Russell Vought speak with reporters during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Monday said a date for a trade summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping has not been set and negotiations are ongoing.

Asked whether they had a date yet for a summit, Sanders said: “Not yet.” She added that “we’re continuing negotiations with China.”

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by James Dalgleish)