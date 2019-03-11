Trending

Date for U.S.-China trade summit not set: White House

White House Press Secretary Sanders and OMB Acting Director Vought hold press briefing at the White House in Washington
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Acting Director Russell Vought speak with reporters during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

March 11, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Monday said a date for a trade summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping has not been set and negotiations are ongoing.

Asked whether they had a date yet for a summit, Sanders said: “Not yet.” She added that “we’re continuing negotiations with China.”

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by James Dalgleish)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE