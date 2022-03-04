Dassault CEO voices frustration with Airbus over fighter talks



Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, poses at the factory of French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation in Merignac near Bordeaux, France, February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, poses at the factory of French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation in Merignac near Bordeaux, France, February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

March 4, 2022

PARIS (Reuters) – Dassault Aviation voiced frustration at the progress of talks with Airbus over the next phase of studies for a next-generation fighter and said it was important to establish clear leadership of the project.

“I accept to be leader if I have the leverage to be leader,” Chief Executive Eric Trappier said, referring to Dassault’s leadership of the core fighter element of the manned and unmanned system promoted by France, Germany and Spain.

Dassault and Airbus have been reported at odds over responsibility for the high-tech flight controls, but Trappier said Dassault was prepared to share some of the work.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely)