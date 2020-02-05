Danske Bank beats fourth-quarter net profit expectations



FILE PHOTO: A view of the Danske bank headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A view of the Danske bank headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen/File Photo

February 5, 2020

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Danske Bank <DANSKE.CO> beat fourth quarter net profit expectations on Wednesday and said it expects to earn a net profit of 8-10 billion Danish crowns in 2020.

Denmark’s biggest lender reported a net profit of 5.0 billion Danish crowns ($738.5 million), topping the 4.4 billion forecast by analysts on average, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

It said it would pay a dividend of 8.5 per share for 2019, above the 7.29 crowns forecast by analysts, and corresponding to 49% of reported net profit.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by Jason Neely)