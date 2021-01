Real America

UPDATED 3:32 PM PT – Monday, January 25, 2021

Since the landmark Roe v. Wade case legalized abortion in America on January 22, 1973, the abortion debate has divided a nation in two categories — pro-life and pro-choice. Danielle D’Souza, author of “The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America” joined Real America to weigh in on where abortion rights may go under a Biden presidency, on the anniversary of legalizing abortion.