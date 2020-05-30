Dallas Police Dept. implements ‘duty to intervene’ policy

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:30 AM PT — Sunday, June 7, 2020

The chief of police in Dallas has announced a new policy to expand officer accountability. Chief Renee Hall implemented the ‘duty to intervene’ policy on Thursday, which encourages department members to intervene when fellow officers are using excessive force.

A message from me to the department. pic.twitter.com/OwkHPgBZ1Q — RENEÉ HALL (@ChiefHallDPD) June 7, 2020

Protesters across the country have been calling for dramatic police reform in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Many demonstrators have criticized the officers who didn’t intervene during the altercation.

However, some have said a policy change will not be enough to truly make a difference in police brutality.

“After reviewing thousands of policies in my 22-year career as a criminologist, I can tell you that policies are only as good as they are enforced,” stated criminologist Alex Del Carmen.

According to activists, this is only the beginning of the changes that need to happen.

Hall hopes the policy will help to foster a culture in which officers feel they’re able to speak out against brutality and to ensure nothing like what happened to Floyd happens again.