Dallas Police Dept. implements ‘duty to intervene’ policy

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall, right, looks on from a window as protesters gather in front of Dallas City Hall in downtown Dallas, Saturday, May 30, 2020. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:30 AM PT — Sunday, June 7, 2020

The chief of police in Dallas has announced a new policy to expand officer accountability. Chief Renee Hall implemented the ‘duty to intervene’ policy on Thursday, which encourages department members to intervene when fellow officers are using excessive force.

Protesters across the country have been calling for dramatic police reform in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Many demonstrators have criticized the officers who didn’t intervene during the altercation.

However, some have said a policy change will not be enough to truly make a difference in police brutality.

“After reviewing thousands of policies in my 22-year career as a criminologist, I can tell you that policies are only as good as they are enforced,” stated criminologist Alex Del Carmen.

FILE – In this Sunday, May 31, 2020, file photo, a police officer points a hand cannon at protesters who have been detained pending arrest on South Washington Street, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

According to activists, this is only the beginning of the changes that need to happen.

Hall hopes the policy will help to foster a culture in which officers feel they’re able to speak out against brutality and to ensure nothing like what happened to Floyd happens again.

