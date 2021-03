OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:40 PM PT – Saturday, March 20, 2021

More than 14,000 unaccompanied migrant children are now in U.S. federal custody as the crisis-ridden Biden administration is scrambling to accommodate the influx. OAN White House correspondent Jenn Pellegrino has more.

