Daimler cuts profit expectations on diesel issues



The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

June 23, 2019

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Daimler has cut its earnings outlook for this year after lifting provisions for issues related to diesel vehicles by “a high three-digit million euro amount”, the carmaker said on Sunday.

Group earnings before interest and tax for 2019 are now expected to be at last year’s level. Previously, the carmaker had expected the figure to be “slightly higher”.

The company also said that it was reducing its forecast for the return on sales for Mercedes-Benz vans.

It now sees a return between minus 2% and minus 4%, below its previous forecast of a return on sales of 0% to 2%.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Jan Harvey)