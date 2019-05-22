Trending

Daimler says all costs under scrutiny after moderate start to 2019

Daimler AG annual shareholder meeting in Berlin
Daimler AG CEO Dieter Zetsche poses ahead of the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

May 22, 2019

BERLIN (Reuters) – German luxury carmaker Daimler said all costs were under scrutiny after reporting a moderate start to the year and affirmed its full-year forecast.

“Everything is under scrutiny: fixed and variable costs, material and personnel costs, investment projects, vertical integration and the product range,” outgoing CEO Dieter Zetsche said in a statement on Wednesday just before Daimler’s annual general meeting in Berlin.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

