Daily coronavirus death toll in France slows to 441



FILE PHOTO: Medical staff wait for a patient, infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19), to be embarked onboard a medicalized TGV high speed train at the station in Strasbourg, France, April 3, 2020. Patrick Hertzog/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Medical staff wait for a patient, infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19), to be embarked onboard a medicalized TGV high speed train at the station in Strasbourg, France, April 3, 2020. Patrick Hertzog/Pool via REUTERS

April 4, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – The number of people who died from coronavirus infections in France over the past 24 hours slowed to 441 from a high of 588 the previous day, France’s health ministry director told a news conference on Saturday.

Jerome Salomon said the death toll in French hospitals and nursing homes since the start of the outbreak now stood at 7,560.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by David Clarke)