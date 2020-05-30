D.C. police fire tear gas, rubber bullets amid riots

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:55 AM PT — Sunday, May 31, 2020

Police in Washington, D.C. deployed tear gas to contain violent mobs amid ongoing clashes in the nation’s capital. On Saturday night, looting and disorder broke out in the streets of Washington in response to a police incident in Minnesota.

At Washington and Pennsylvania, police set off canisters of tear gas. Before I was rolling, they'd set off flares. pic.twitter.com/OG7GOLI0AK — Lauren Chapman (@laurenechapman_) May 31, 2020

According to officials, city police were dealing with what appeared to be very well organized groups.

“The chief also reports to me that many seemed organized. (They) had tools to break windows and a strategy to distribute materials among them. So, I would say the thing that we’re struck by is that it was an organized group that appeared more bent on destruction than on protest.” – Muriel Bowser, Mayor of Washington, D.C.

The latest clashes resulted in damages to public and private property, including burnt down cars and looted businesses.