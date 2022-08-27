D.C., NYC say White House is not helping with migrant crisis

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:36 AM PT – Saturday, August 27, 2022

As major cities are overwhelmed with migrants, the White House has claimed that it’s handling the border crisis.

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced that she was told by the mayors of both New York and Washington D.C. that they were not receiving federal migrant aid. Jean-Pierre denied those claims and said that FEMA is in regular contact with both mayors.

“So we will work to manage the consequences of this latest political charade that we see from the governor. And we do take this very seriously and continue going to work with Mayor Bowser and Mayor Adams,” said Jean-Pierre. “I would point you to a statement that FEMA put out earlier this week laying out the steps that they have taken and to provide assistance.”

This comes as Texas has been sending buses full of migrants to both of the jurisdictions. In the past week alone, New York received five buses filled with migrants. New York is expected to pay $300 million in order to house migrants in hotels.