D.C. mayor worried for residential areas of city during inauguration

UPDATED 3:00 PM PT – Sunday, January 17, 2021

Despite an increased police presence near the city’s federal buildings, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said she’s still concerned about possible attacks elsewhere in the city.

Your neighbors rely on you to say something if you see something. Report suspicious activity or behavior to MPD: https://t.co/VScCXff0h4. If it’s an emergency, dial 911! pic.twitter.com/KIh0du01Q9 — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 14, 2021

Bowser said she is worried about the residential areas of the city as federal troops have turned the areas surrounding the Capitol buildings into a military zone. She urged authorities to take domestic terrorism threats more seriously, but also to take a “different posture” in its Capitol defenses.

“I’m not only concerned about other state capitols, I’m also concerned about other parts of Washington D.C.,” the mayor stated. “What you’re showing is really the federal enclave of Washington D.C., not where the 700,000 of us live. ”

D.C. officials are looking to secure the Capitol as a growing number of states across the nation have ramped up precautions ahead of inauguration day.