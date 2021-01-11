D.C. Mayor: Inauguration poses unprecedented challenges

OAN Newsroom

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is seeking more security for Joe Biden’s inauguration following last week’s demonstrations at the U.S. Capitol.

During a press conference Monday, Bowser outlined her security requests for the January 20 ceremony.

I strongly urge the United States Department of Homeland Security to adjust its approach to the Inauguration in several specific ways, and have outlined them in the following letter to Acting Secretary Wolf. pic.twitter.com/GaxUWfFbxk — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 10, 2021

One of these requests was for the DHS to extend the National Special Security Event through January 24. Bowser also sent a letter to the President, requesting a pre-emergency declaration for the District of Columbia.

“D.C. requested and was granted this designation in 2009 to support the inauguration of President Barack Obama,” Mayor Muriel Bowser stated. “This is necessary because the inauguration poses several unprecedented challenges that exceed the scope of our traditional planning processes. The COVID-19 pandemic and, of course, the domestic terror attack on the United States Capitol.”

Bowser encouraged Americans to stay away from D.C. on inauguration day and instead watch the event virtually.

