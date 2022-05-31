D.C. court finds former Clinton lawyer ‘not guilty’ in Russia hoax trial’

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 1:07 PM PT – Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann was found ‘not guilty’ of lying about the Russia collusion hoax. After six hours of deliberation over two days, a federal jury announced the verdict on Tuesday.

Sussmann’s trial was the first of the ongoing Durham probe looking into the origins of the Clinton campaign claim that former President Donald Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election. While speaking with reporters Tuesday, he welcomed the verdict.

“First, I told the truth to the FBI and the jury clearly recognized that with their unanimous verdict today,” he stated. “I’m grateful for the members of the jury for their careful and thoughtful service.”

In the meantime, Special Counsel John Durham noted he is disappointed in the outcome, but thanked the prosecution for their efforts in the case as his probe continues Republicans are pointing out the judge was appointed by former President Barack Obama while claiming the outcome was politically motivated.

