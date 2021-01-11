D.C. Capitol Police honor Brian Sicknick with procession

OAN Newsroom

Police officers in the nation’s Capitol honored fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

Sunday, Washington D.C. Capitol Police officers lined up in front of the Capitol building to watch the procession for Sicknick go by. Along with the procession, the U.S. Capitol building and White House flew their American flags at half-staff.

42-year-old Sicknick died Thursday evening after sustaining head injuries during the protests at the Capitol building.

Karen and I were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of US Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick and send our deepest sympathies and prayers to his family, friends and fellow officers. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 8, 2021

“Brian did his job. Brian always wanted to help. He was a member of the military in Desert Shield and Enduring Freedom,” South River Mayor John Krenzel stated. “He became a member of the Capitol Police in 2008 and one of his first assignments was President Obama’s inauguration.”

Sicknick served with the U.S. Air National Guard and was stationed overseas in Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan. He came back to the U.S. to serve in his home state of New Jersey and began his career with Capitol Police Department in 2008.

Several reports said it was his dream to be a police officer.

“He’s been there for many years and, of course, what a shock. You go to work in the morning, you’re expected to come home at night and that did not occur,” Krenzel said. “That is why it’s such a tragedy that a 42-year-old man cut down in the prime of his life.”

Another Capitol Police officer, 51-year-old Howard Liebengood, died off-duty Sunday with reports claiming he died by suicide. Liebengood was a 15-year veteran with the force and responded to the unrest in the Capitol alongside Sicknick.

God bless our @CapitolPolice Officers who defend the citadel of freedom and democracy. We commend the quick action of officers like Eugene Goodman. We mourn the loss of Officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood. We salute these heroes for their service. Thank you, USCP. pic.twitter.com/yMgYF6BMkT — Rep. Steve Womack (@rep_stevewomack) January 11, 2021

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Sicknick’s death, but did not say whether they are seeking murder charges. A GoFundMe page has been created to help Sicknick’s family and has garnered more than $500 thousand.