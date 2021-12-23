Czechs tighten arrival conditions for New Year’s celebrations



FILE PHOTO: A Christmas tree is illuminated as the traditional Christmas market at the Old Town Square has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, in Prague, Czech Republic, November 27, 2021. REUTERS/David W Cerny FILE PHOTO: A Christmas tree is illuminated as the traditional Christmas market at the Old Town Square has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, in Prague, Czech Republic, November 27, 2021. REUTERS/David W Cerny

December 23, 2021

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech Republic will require all foreigners visiting the country to have a negative PCR coronavirus test prior to entry starting from Dec. 27, unless they had a booster vaccine dose, Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The measure is aimed at limiting the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant during New Year’s celebrations, the ministry said.

The central European country has recorded just dozens of Omicron case while recovering from the latest wave of the Delta variant of the virus.

Prague, usually a popular destination for New Year’s parties with crowds drinking in bars and in the streets, will allow celebrations to go ahead this year after a state of emergency that closed pubs at 10 p.m. expires on Dec. 25.

A maximum of 50 people will be allowed to gather for events after Dec. 29, except for seated audiences at theatres or other cultural venues. Restaurants will have to limit the number of guests seated at one table to four persons.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)