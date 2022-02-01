Czech Republic’s net annual EU funds inflow rises to 3.7 billion euros in 2021



FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The net annual inflow of European Union funds into the Czech Republic rose by 3.4 billion crowns to 88.8 billion czech crowns ($4.11 billion) in 2021, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

The balance includes 23.5 billion crowns received from the Next Generation EU package aimed to support recovery from the coronavirus pandemic impact, the ministry said.

In the standard income, most of the money came via structural funds and the Cohesion Fund aimed at development of poorer regions, the ministry said.

In 2020, Czechs received 85.4 billion crowns worth of the EU subsidies, net of payments made into the EU budget.

Since joining the EU in May 2004, the Czechs have a taken in net 961.5 billion crowns in funds.

($1 = 21.5940 Czech crowns)

(1 euro = 24.3062 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Mirka Krufova; Editing by Robert Muller)