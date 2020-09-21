Czech Republic daily count of coronavirus cases drops to 985



September 21, 2020

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech Republic’s daily count of new coronavirus cases dropped to 985 on Sunday, the third day in a row the number has decreased, data from the Health Ministry showed on Monday.

Fewer tests are done on weekends than on weekdays.

The overall number of confirmed cases rose to 49,290 in the country of 10.7 million.

