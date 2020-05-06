Czech population’s coronavirus immunity low, antibody study shows



FILE PHOTO: People keep social distance while waiting in line to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as a part of a study about undetected infections with the coronavirus in the population in Prague, Czech Republic, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

May 6, 2020

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Immunity to the novel coronavirus is building up very slowly in the Czech Republic and likely does not cover more than 4-5% of the population, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The preliminary figures came from a mass testing for antibodies that started in April, the ministry said.

