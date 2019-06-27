Czech government survives no-confidence vote



FILE PHOTO: Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis attends the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir FILE PHOTO: Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis attends the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

June 27, 2019

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech minority government led by the populist ANO party on Thursday survived a vote of no confidence called by the opposition, after a series of public protests against Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

Babis, a billionaire turned politician, has faced pressure from investigations into alleged fraud in tapping EU subsidies and conflicts of interest over ties to his former business empire, one of the largest in the central European EU nation.

The result of the vote was expected after ANO’s coalition partner, the center-left Social Democrats, and the Communist party, which has also been backing the government, both declined to join opposition parties to oust Babis.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)