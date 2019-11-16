Czech former world number four Berdych announces retirement



FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 4/7/10 Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych poses with a trophy after losing the Men's Singles Final Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Paul Childs/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 4/7/10 Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych poses with a trophy after losing the Men's Singles Final Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Paul Childs/File Photo

November 16, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – Former world number four and Wimbledon runner-up Tomas Berdych has announced his retirement from tennis.

The Czech, who won 13 ATP singles titles in a 17-year-long career, was a fixture in the world’s top 10 between 2010 and 2016.

Berdych’s one Grand Slam final came in 2010 when he was beaten by Rafael Nadal at the All England Club.

He was part of the Czech side that won back-to-back Davis Cup titles in 2012 and 2013.

The 34-year-old Berdych, who has not played since losing in the first round of the U.S. Open in August, announced his decision at the ATP Finals on Saturday.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)