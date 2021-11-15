CyrusOne to go private in $15 billion deal with KKR, Global Infrastructure Partners



(Reuters) – U.S. data center operator CyrusOne Inc said on Monday it would be bought by KKR & Co Inc and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) in a deal valued at about $15 billion, including debt.

The buyout is the latest deal in the data-center space, with Blackstone purchasing QTS Realty Trust Inc for $10 billion in June..

KKR and GIP will pay $90.50 in cash for each CyrusOne share, which represents a 5.9% premium to the company’s closing price on Friday.

Reuters had reported in September that Dallas-based CyrusOne was working with investment bank Morgan Stanley to explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, CyrusOne said.

