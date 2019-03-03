Cycling: Lavreysen wins sprint gold as Netherlands top medals tally



Cycling - 2019 UCI Track Cycling World Championships - Pruszkow, Poland - March 3, 2019 Gold medalist Netherlands' Harrie Lavreysen celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Men's Sprint Final REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

March 3, 2019

(Reuters) – Netherlands youngster Harrie Lavreysen gave a solid performance to overcome compatriot Jeffrey Hoogland and claim the men’s sprint gold at the world track championships on Sunday.

Lavreysen, 21, who along with Hoogland was part of the Dutch team that won the team sprint gold earlier, won both races in the sprint final for his second gold of the showpiece event.

Local favorite Mateusz Rudyk defeated Australia’s defending champion Matthew Glaetzer in straight rides to take bronze and give Poland their only medal on the final day of the meet.

Hong Kong’s Lee Wai Sze won the women’s keirin to add to her sprint gold, finishing ahead of Australia’s Kaarle McCulloch who took silver with Russia’s Daria Shmeleva settling for bronze.

Lee had claimed silver in last year’s world championships at Apeldoorn but there was no stopping the 31-year-old in Pruszkow.

Australia’s Alexandra Manly emerged triumphant in the women’s points race. Ireland’s Lydia Boylan took silver while Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands claimed bronze.

The pair of Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt gave Germany victory in the men’s madison ahead of Denmark, represented by Lasse Norman Hansen and Casper von Folsach.

Belgium’s Kenny De Ketele and Robbe Ghys took bronze.

The Netherlands finished the championships top of the medals table with six golds and four silvers plus a solitary bronze.

Australia were second with 10 medals including six golds while Hong Kong were third thanks to Lee’s two golds.

