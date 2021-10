Cycling-Colbrelli wins Paris-Roubaix classic

Cycling - Paris-Roubaix - Roubaix, France October 3, 2021 Italy's Sonny Colbrelli celebrates winning the race REUTERS/Yves Herman Cycling - Paris-Roubaix - Roubaix, France October 3, 2021 Italy's Sonny Colbrelli celebrates winning the race REUTERS/Yves Herman

October 3, 2021

ROUBAIX, France (Reuters) – Italian Sonny Colbrelli won the Paris-Roubaix Monument classic, a 257.7-km ride from Compiegne, on Sunday.

European champion Colbrelli of Team Bahrain Victorious, outsprinted Belgian Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Soudal) and Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), who were second and third respectively.

