Cycling-Cavendish recovering from broken ribs, collapsed lung

November 22, 2021

(Reuters) – British cyclist Mark Cavendish is recovering from broken ribs and a collapsed lung after a crash in the Six Days of Ghent track meeting on Sunday.

Cavendish was riding in the Madison when he went down in a crash involving Olympic and world champion Lasse Norman Hansen.

“Examinations showed that Mark has suffered two broken ribs on this left side and has a small pneumothorax (collapsed lung), both of which have been treated with medication. He has been kept in the hospital for observation,” Cavendish’s road team Deceuninck Quick-Step said in a statement.

“It is expected that Mark will be discharged either later today or tomorrow morning, and will then undergo a period of recuperation.”

Cavendish took to Twitter to reassure his fans on Monday.

“So Ghent didn’t end the way we’d have preferred, I think it’s fair to say. Some water on the track, a high speed crash and a few barrel rolls later, I’m being treated for some broken ribs and a pneumothorax.

“In a bit of pain, but a couple of nights with the incredible staff here at Ghent by University Hospital should sort me out.”

Cavendish, 36, enjoyed a remarkable return to form this year, sprinting to four stage wins at the Tour de France to equal the record 34 of Belgian great Eddy Merckx.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)