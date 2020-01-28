Trending

Current U.S. government is the worst in America’s history: Iran president

FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a news conference in New York
FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a news conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

January 28, 2020

DUBAI (Reuters) – The current U.S. government is the worst in the history of America, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state TV on Tuesday.

Rouhani also said Iran’s upcoming parliamentary elections in February will have an effect on regional and international politics.

(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE