Current U.S. government is the worst in America’s history: Iran president



FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a news conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a news conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

January 28, 2020

DUBAI (Reuters) – The current U.S. government is the worst in the history of America, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state TV on Tuesday.

Rouhani also said Iran’s upcoming parliamentary elections in February will have an effect on regional and international politics.

(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh)