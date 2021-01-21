Cuomo slammed for blaming N.Y. COVID deaths on government incompetence

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:30 PM PT – Wednesday, January 27, 2021

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) was mocked after he blamed COVID-19 deaths in his state on “incompetent government.” This week, critics on social media pointed out it was actually his directive that required nursing homes to take in COVID patients from hospitals, which led to many of the deaths.

According to reports, nearly 7,000 people died as a result of Cuomo’s decision.

Meanwhile, the New York governor took to liberal networks MSNBC and CNN to insist the Trump administration was to blame.

In New York we are working hard to get shots into arms as quickly as possible. Get the latest data: https://t.co/S1OmTSRTWp pic.twitter.com/iSuPMthpFg — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 26, 2021

“We were ambushed like no other state, Nicolle, and again it was from federal incompetence,” Cuomo claimed. “Incompetent government kills people… more people died than needed to die [of] COVID, that’s the truth.”

While Cuomo has been slammed by critics before in regard to his nursing home decision, most said he largely received a pass from MSNBC and CNN.