Trending

Cuomo accuser calls for impeachment in NYC protest

NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 24: New York Attorney General Andrew Cuomo gives a press conference about recalled Toyota cars February 24, 2010 in New York City. Cuomo, thought to be a possible candidate for New York governor, has reached an agreement with the car company to provide Toyota owners in New York with alternative transportation and other perks in the aftermath of the massive recall of Toyota automobiles. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 24: Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave a press conference on February 24, 2010 in New York City.(Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:10 AM PT – Sunday, March 21, 2021

Hundreds gathered to protest against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) in New York City.

Protesters attend a rally and march calling for impeachment of Gov. Andrew Cuomo at Washington Square park, on Saturday, March. 20, 2021, in New York. Cuomo is facing allegations that he sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately toward women who worked with him. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Protesters attended a rally and march calling for impeachment of Gov. Andrew Cuomo at Washington Square park, on Saturday, March. 20, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

 

Lindsey Boylan, the first of eight women to make accusations against the governor, accompanied demonstrators while calling for Cuomo’s impeachment on Saturday.

Boylan pointed out that while Cuomo should have focused on leading New Yorkers out of the pandemic, he instead put his focus towards covering up the deaths of 15,000 people, as well as smearing her and her reputation.

“When we don’t hold our leaders accountable, we allow them to continue their abuse and impunity,” Boylan stated. “The only way we can hold this governor accountable is to impeach him. The assembly must act swiftly.”

An investigation into the allegations against the now embattled Cuomo continues.

MORE NEWS: Rep. Cheney: Participating In 2022 Olympics Would Whitewash CCP Actions

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE