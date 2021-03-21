Cuomo accuser calls for impeachment in NYC protest

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:10 AM PT – Sunday, March 21, 2021

Hundreds gathered to protest against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) in New York City.

Lindsey Boylan, the first of eight women to make accusations against the governor, accompanied demonstrators while calling for Cuomo’s impeachment on Saturday.

Boylan pointed out that while Cuomo should have focused on leading New Yorkers out of the pandemic, he instead put his focus towards covering up the deaths of 15,000 people, as well as smearing her and her reputation.

“When we don’t hold our leaders accountable, we allow them to continue their abuse and impunity,” Boylan stated. “The only way we can hold this governor accountable is to impeach him. The assembly must act swiftly.”

An investigation into the allegations against the now embattled Cuomo continues.