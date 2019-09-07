Cubs’ Baez out with thumb fracture



September 7, 2019

Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez sustained a hairline fracture in his left thumb, the team announced Saturday.

The prognosis for Baez was not immediately clear after an MRI revealed the break. The Cubs said Baez will see a specialist Monday to determine a treatment plan and timeline for his return.

The injury, originally thought to be a jammed thumb, occurred Sunday, when Baez stole second base in the third inning of a 4-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia made a hard tag on Baez, whose thumb was stretched as he contorted his body. Baez remained in the game, but then exited before the seventh inning. He hasn’t played since.

Baez is batting .281 with 29 homers and 85 RBIs this season for the Cubs, who began Saturday 2.5 games behind St. Louis in the National League Central. Chicago also was 2.5 games ahead of Arizona for the second NL wild-card spot.

— Field Level Media