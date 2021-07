FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple, Litecoin are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple, Litecoin are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

July 20, 2021

(Reuters) – FTX Trading Ltd said on Tuesday it had raised $900 million in a funding round that valued the owner of the FTX.COM cryptocurrency exchange at $18 billion.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)