Crypto exchange Coinbase trading volumes jump over 67%

February 24, 2022

(Reuters) – U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc said on Thursday its quarterly trading volumes surged more than 67% on a sequential basis as volatility in prices drew in retail traders.

Trading volumes were $547 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $89 billion in the year-ago period.

“The sequential increase in retail Trading Volume was driven primarily by higher levels of volatility as well as strong consumer interest in a wider variety of crypto assets,” the company said in a statement.

