Croatian parliament approves ministers appointed in cabinet reshuffle

FILE PHOTO: Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic arrives to take part in a European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium July 2, 2019. Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/Pool via REUTERS
July 19, 2019
ZAGREB (Reuters) – Croatia’s parliament on Friday approved the new ministers that conservative Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic named in a cabinet reshuffle two days earlier.
He proposed the changes just over a year before his government’s term in office expires in late 2020.
(Reporting by Igor Ilic)