Croatia president calls parliamentary election for July 5

May 20, 2020

ZAGREB (Reuters) – The Croatian President Zoran Milanovic called on Wednesday a parliamentary election for July 5, a statement issued by his office said.

The election will pit the ruling centre-right Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) against the top opposition party Social Democrats (SDP) which slightly trail behind in opinion polls. Neither party is expected to win an outright majority, so a coalition government with smaller parties is almost certain.

