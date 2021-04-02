Critics: Biden infrastructure plan doesn’t address cyber security threats to U.S. power grid

OAN Newsroom

Security experts have pointed out Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan does not include critical funding to address the threat of cyber attacks.

According to reports Friday, the package does not include money to protect vital facilities like the U.S. power grid. While it does include $100 billion for improving grid resiliency, it does nothing for security measures specifically.

Lawmakers have called on more funding to address cyber security threats like when a weak network allowed hackers to tamper with a Florida wastewater treatment plant in February.

“Increased funding is the only solution insofar as the funding targets the actual infrastructure where needs are most apparent and those needs can take many forms,” stated Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.).

I was very disturbed after learning how a weak cybersecurity network allowed hackers to tamper with a Florida wastewater treatment plant in February. We need to be discussing the dangers of not upgrading water infrastructure digital assets as well as physical ones. pic.twitter.com/2tz5K301hD — EPW Republicans (@EPWGOP) March 17, 2021

This comes as government officials have warned foreign actors have actively been trying to disrupt the power grid during the coronavirus pandemic.

Experts have said the biggest cyber security challenge is ensuring technology used in the grid is secured before being used. They also pointed to addressing supply chain issues.

