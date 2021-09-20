Cricket-Security tightened around NZ women’s team in England after threat



FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Women's Second One Day International - England v New Zealand - County Ground, Worcester, Britain - September 19, 2021 New Zealand's Hannah Rowe and Amy Satterthwaite celebrate with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Sophie Ecclestone Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Women's Second One Day International - England v New Zealand - County Ground, Worcester, Britain - September 19, 2021 New Zealand's Hannah Rowe and Amy Satterthwaite celebrate with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Sophie Ecclestone Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

September 20, 2021

(Reuters) – Security has been tightened around New Zealand’s women’s cricket team after a threat was received ahead of a one-day international against England in Leicester on Tuesday.

England earlier withdrew their men’s and women’s teams from next month’s tour of Pakistan, three days after New Zealand abandoned their tour of the country amid security concerns.

New Zealand Cricket said a threatening email had been sent to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The http://www.espncricinfo.com website reported that a member of the New Zealand team management was told a bomb would be placed at the team hotel.

“As has been reported, the ECB have received a threatening email relating to NZC,” the NZ Cricket statement said.

“Although this did not specifically reference the White Ferns it was treated seriously, investigated, and deemed not credible.

“The White Ferns have now arrived in Leicester and, as a precaution, security around them has been boosted.”

England lead the five match series 2-0.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ken Ferris)