Cricket-Pakistan’s Abid undergoes second procedure after heart condition diagnosis

December 22, 2021

(Reuters) – Pakistan opener Abid Ali underwent a second procedure on Wednesday after he was diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome, the country’s cricket board (PCB) said.

Acute coronary syndrome is associated with a sudden reduction or blockage of blood flow to the heart.

Abid was diagnosed with the heart condition after he complained of chest pain during a domestic first-class match on Tuesday.

“Abid underwent a second procedure today. The procedure was successfully completed and he is recovering,” the PCB said on Twitter.

“PCB medical team is liaising with Interventional Cardiologist regarding further treatment and rehabilitation. Abid is currently stable.”

The 34-year-old has played 16 test matches and six one-day internationals for Pakistan.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)