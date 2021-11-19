Cricket: Paine steps down as Australia test cricket captain after texting scandal



FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Fifth Test - England v Australia - Kia Oval, London, Britain - September 12, 2019 Australia's Tim Paine during the warm up before the start of play. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Fifth Test - England v Australia - Kia Oval, London, Britain - September 12, 2019 Australia's Tim Paine during the warm up before the start of play. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

November 19, 2021

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Tim Paine stepped down as Australia test cricket captain on Friday, after being investigated by governing body Cricket Australia for sending inappropriate text messages to a female co-worker.

“I’m announcing my decision to stand down as the captain of the Australian men’s test team,” Paine told a media conference in the Tasmanian capital of Hobart.

“It’s an incredibly difficult decision, but the right one for me, my family, and cricket.

“On reflection, my actions in 2017 do not meet the standard of an Australian cricket captain, or the wider community.”

