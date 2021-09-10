Cricket-Manchester test likely to be postponed after India COVID-19 case



Cricket - England Nets - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain- September 9, 2021 England's Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood during nets Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

September 10, 2021

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – India’s fifth and final test against England, scheduled to begin later on Friday in Manchester, is likely to be postponed after a COVID-19 case in the tourists’ camp, an Indian cricket board official said.

Both boards were in talks to explore when the match could start, the official said requesting anonymity.

The match was thrown in doubt after India physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

“NO PLAY TODAY,” commentator and former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik tweeted.

India are 2-1 up in the series.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Peter Rutherford)