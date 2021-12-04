Cricket-India remain on course for big total as Ajaz takes six



By Sudipto Ganguly

MUMBAI (Reuters) – New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel completed his five-wicket haul but India continued to accumulate runs in their first innings on the second day of the second and final test at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Resuming on 221 for four, the hosts lost two early wickets to the Mumbai-born Ajaz but took their total to 285 for six at lunch on day two at the ground overlooking the Arabian Sea.

Mayank Agarwal added 26 to his overnight score to remain unbeaten on 146 with all-rounder Axar Patel keeping him company on 32 not out.

In his first over of the day the 33-year-old Patel, whose family immigrated to New Zealand in 1996, dismissed Wriddhiman Saha leg before wicket for 27 to complete his third five-wicket haul in an innings in tests.

Ravichandran Ashwin was out bowled on the next delivery to hand the left-arm spinner his best bowling figures in the format as India were reduced to 224-6.

Axar denied Ajaz the hat-trick and then combined in an unbroken 61-run stand for the seventh wicket with Agarwal to keep India on course for a big total on a track offering assistance to the spinners.

Agarwal has hit 16 fours and four sixes in his knock and looked assured at the crease with Ajaz, who has taken 6-103, not finding much support from the other New Zealand bowlers.

The opening test in Kanpur ended in a thrilling draw, with New Zealand’s last batting pair hanging on in the final session to deny India victory.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Shri Navaratnam)