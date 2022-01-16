Cricket-Australia dismissed for 155, England set 271 victory target



FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - Australia v England - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - December 19, 2021 England's Joe Root REUTERS/Morgan Sette FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - Australia v England - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - December 19, 2021 England's Joe Root REUTERS/Morgan Sette

January 16, 2022

(Reuters) – Australia were dismissed for 155 in their second innings after dinner on the third day of the day-night fifth Ashes test in Hobart on Sunday, setting England a victory target of 271.

Paceman Mark Wood took a career best 6-37 for the tourists. Australia lead the series 3-0.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)