Crews respond to massive building fire in San Bernardino, Calif.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:00 PM PT — Thursday, December 5, 2019

On Thursday, fire crews responded to a massive fire at a former rollerskating rink in southern California. The fire broke out at the old Stardust Roller Rink in the city of San Bernardino, which is about 60 miles east of Los Angeles.

Two Alarm Fire Damages San Bernardino Commercial Building. See press release here 👉🏻 https://t.co/9s1pk1DAdm pic.twitter.com/eaCCTr2Txq — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) December 5, 2019

It took crews around an hour to put out the two-alarm fire, which gutted the historic building. The property owner was in the process of renovating the interior and was using the space as an events center.

Fire officials said they have to demolish the remaining walls before continuing their investigation.

“Due to the structural integrity, we can’t put anybody in there right now to do a more thorough search for any victims that could possibly be in there,” said Batt. Chief Steve Tracy. “Our primary search was clear, but we always go through an additional, more thorough search.”

Authorities said they believe no one was in the building at the time of the blaze. One firefighter sustained minor injuries.

The property owner said several individuals had broken into building days before. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.