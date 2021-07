FILE PHOTO: A logo of Credit Suisse is pictured on a building in Geneva, Switzerland, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse FILE PHOTO: A logo of Credit Suisse is pictured on a building in Geneva, Switzerland, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

July 12, 2021

ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse said on Monday that Floriana Scarlato is quitting “with immediate effect” as compliance head of the Swiss universal bank and also exiting other roles at the bank’s Swiss unit.

A successor will be named in due course, the Zurich-based bank said.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)