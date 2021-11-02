Credit Suisse to triple onshore China team in next 5 years – China CEO



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at its headquarters at the Paradeplatz square in Zurich, Switzerland October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at its headquarters at the Paradeplatz square in Zurich, Switzerland October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

November 2, 2021

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse Group AG plans to expand its onshore team in China by three times in the next five years, the bank’s China CEO said on Tuesday.

Janice Hu said in a media roundtable that Credit Suisse has hired more than 120 people since gaining a majority stake in its China securities joint venture in June 2020.

(Reporting by Zoey Zhang and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)