Credit Suisse names Dominique Leimer head of Saudi private bank: Bloomberg



A worker repairs the logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse at a branch in Zurich, Switzerland November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann A worker repairs the logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse at a branch in Zurich, Switzerland November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

December 18, 2018

(Reuters) – Zurich-based Credit Suisse Group AG <CSGN.S> has named Dominique Leimer of UBS Group <UBSG.S> as the head of its private wealth unit in Saudi Arabia, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Leimer will manage Credit Suisse’s onshore private wealth operations from Riyadh, two people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Credit Suisse confirmed Leimer’s appointment without revealing further details, the report said.

(Reporting by Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)