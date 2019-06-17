Credit Suisse in advanced discussions on future of InvestLab



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at a branch in Winterthur, Switzerland November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at a branch in Winterthur, Switzerland November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse said on Monday it was in advanced talks on the future of investment product platform InvestLab.

“Credit Suisse is in advanced discussions regarding strategic alternatives to support the further development of Credit Suisse InvestLab, although no final decision has been made,” the Swiss bank said in a statement.

Financial news website Inside Paradeplatz reported on Monday that Credit Suisse would sell InvestLab to wealth tech company Allfunds this week.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)