Credit Suisse chairman says many shareholders back board on CEO exit

February 7, 2020

ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse <CSGN.S> Chairman Urs Rohner said many shareholders have backed the board following the departure of Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam in the fallout from a spying scandal.

“I have spoken with many (shareholders), also with the big ones,” Rohner told Swiss broadcaster SRF. “Many have confirmed to me that they support the course of the board of directors.”

