CPAC panel discusses U.S. relationship with China, future of GOP

UPDATED 3:15 PM PT – Saturday, February 27, 2021

Thousands of conservatives gathered in Florida to listen to key GOP speakers discuss the future of the country and the Republican Party.

On Saturday, several conservative leaders engaged in a panel discussion regarding the fight against communist China, highlighting China’s grievances against the U.S.

Former U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer recalled the history of the United States’ past trade relations, saying the country needs to be more introspective in its giving policies.

“It made sense, to give away our prosperity to help the rest of the world after the Second World War,” Lighthizer said. “That made sense. It does not make sense in the eighties, nineties, 2010, now. We have to be taking care of our own people.”

The panel then went on to discuss China’s influence on the region, and noted the U.S. is sending more troops to neighboring Japan than anywhere else in the world.

The American people come first today, tomorrow and every day. #CPAC2021 Cc: Biden Administration — Bill Hagerty (@BillHagertyTN) February 27, 2021

“We have more military stationed in Japan than anyplace else in the world, because of that tough neighborhood that we’re in,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) said.

The speakers also said the Chinese government has committed numerous acts of trade manipulation. They added China’s economic practices are predatory, and other countries like Australia are beginning to take notice.

Later, Lighthizer was asked about President Trump’s future role in the GOP.

The former official said the 45th President was still the most popular man in the party and the unspoken leader. He also commended the Trump administration for ”taking on” China, as opposed to the approach taken by others.