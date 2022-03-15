Cowboys reach new 3-year deal with DE DeMarcus Lawrence



FILE PHOTO: Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (90) returns an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are keeping defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence after all, reaching a new three-year, $30 million extension with their two-time Pro Bowl player, multiple outlets reported Monday.

The deal is fully guaranteed, making Lawrence the first defensive end in NFL history to have seven straight seasons of a fully guaranteed contract, NFL Network reported.

Reports surfaced last week that Lawrence might not return to Dallas after he refused take a pay cut. Lawrence was scheduled to make $19 million with a cap hit of $27 million. The Cowboys would have incurred a dead cap hit of $19 million to save $8 million if they released him.

Lawrence, 29, has 48.5 career sacks and 17 forced fumbles in 103 games (85 starts), all for the Cowboys. He was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft.

However, he played in seven games in 2021 because of a fractured foot and has racked up just 14.5 combined sacks over the past three seasons, which was his total in the 2017 season alone.

